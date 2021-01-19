Uniti Group Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer and Solicitation of Consents Relating to its 8.25% Senior Notes due 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced that its subsidiaries, Uniti Group LP, Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC (collectively, the “Issuers” and, together with the Company, “us” or “we”), have commenced a tender offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash, subject to certain terms and conditions, up to $750 million aggregate purchase price (the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Cap”) of the Issuers’ outstanding 8.25% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”).



In connection with the Offer, we also commenced the solicitation of consents (the “Consents”) of holders with respect to the Notes (the “Consent Solicitation”) to certain proposed amendments to the indenture for the Notes (the “Proposed Amendments”) described in the Statement (as defined below). The Proposed Amendments will, if adopted, among other things, eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain events of default in the indenture. Effectiveness of the Proposed Amendments is subject to certain conditions described in the Statement, including receipt of the requisite number of Consents and the condition that no Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer are subject to proration.