Collection Sites Achieves Expansion into State of Texas with Launch of 4 New COVID-19 Testing Sites

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of five new COVID-19 testing centres in Texas by its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC. The sites are located in or close to the Austin and Fort Worth urban centres.

The continued success of Collection Sites rollout has led to the expansion into Texas, with 4 sites now operating across the state for a total of 46 operating sites.

In order to maximize operational efficiency, Collection Sites is conducting a state by state expansion where possible. The Texas sites are currently located on the properties of Simon’s Property Group, an investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company and Sandor Development. With a population of over 29 million Americans, Texas was selected to serve as another important state for Collection Sites.

“As one of the most populous states, Collection Sites saw Texas as an important region to expand into,” says Mr. Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites. “While we have started with 4 locations, we will increase this in the coming weeks to better serve Texans and provide important COVID-19 testing services to those seeking them in the state.”

About the Collection Sites

The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com .

The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing.

The testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests' results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com .

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, Medivolve offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.