 

Collection Sites Achieves Expansion into State of Texas with Launch of 4 New COVID-19 Testing Sites

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

The continued success of Collection Sites rollout has led to the expansion into Texas, with 4 sites now operating across the state for a total of 46 operating sites.

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of five new COVID-19 testing centres in Texas by its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC. The sites are located in or close to the Austin and Fort Worth urban centres.

In order to maximize operational efficiency, Collection Sites is conducting a state by state expansion where possible. The Texas sites are currently located on the properties of Simon’s Property Group, an investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company and Sandor Development. With a population of over 29 million Americans, Texas was selected to serve as another important state for Collection Sites.

“As one of the most populous states, Collection Sites saw Texas as an important region to expand into,” says Mr. Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites. “While we have started with 4 locations, we will increase this in the coming weeks to better serve Texans and provide important COVID-19 testing services to those seeking them in the state.”

About the Collection Sites

The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing.

The testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR.  All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests' results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, Medivolve offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

Seite 1 von 3
Medivolve Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Collection Sites Achieves Expansion into State of Texas with Launch of 4 New COVID-19 Testing Sites The continued success of Collection Sites rollout has led to the expansion into Texas, with 4 sites now operating across the state for a total of 46 operating sites.TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Collection Sites Achieves Expansion into State of Pennsylvania with Launch of 5 New COVID-19 Testing Sites; Appoints New Director Dr. Beverley Richardson
07.01.21
Day One Launch of Collection Sites COVID-19 Testing Site at Town of East Hampton Model of Success
06.01.21
Collection Sites Launches COVID-19 Testing Site at Town of East Hampton’s Town Hall Campus; Medivolve Inc. Name Change Becomes Effective Today
05.01.21
QuestCap Provides COVID-19 Testing Kits to Kinross Gold’s Russian Operations
04.01.21
Collection Sites Achieves Expansion into New York State with Agreement to Launch COVID-19 Testing Site at Town of East Hampton’s Town Hall Campus
29.12.20
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
21.12.20
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 Testing Network

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
917
Copper One: Top Management, aussichtsreiche Kupferprojekte und ein vielversprechender Name