 

FirstService to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2020 on February 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 by press release on Tuesday February 9, 2021 at approximately 7:30 am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday February 9, 2021, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. The numbers to use for this call are 1) toll-free 1-888-241-0551; or 2) for international callers, 647-427-3415.

The conference call will also be accessible on our website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056 with the conference ID number 6593556. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above-noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates US$2.6 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV". 

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit Firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9566




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FirstService to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2020 on February 9, 2021 TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 by press release on Tuesday …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board