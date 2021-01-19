FTI Consulting Leads Who’s Who Legal Arbitration Expert Witnesses List for 11th Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm has maintained its top position on the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2021: Expert Witnesses list, which is researched in collaboration with Global Arbitration Review and recognizes the world’s most highly regarded arbitration damages and valuation practitioners.



FTI Consulting led the list for the 11th consecutive year, represented by 61 expert witnesses from the firm’s Economic Consulting segment, Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and Compass Lexecon subsidiary, including 10 professionals who were identified as Future Leaders in Arbitration. Collectively, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had three times as many experts named to the list as the next closest firm.