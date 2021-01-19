 

VitalHub Update - Company Adds Over $1,000,000 in Q4 2020 Organic Growth to Annualized Contract Value

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to report that the Company had organic growth in excess of $1,000,000 in new Annualized Contract Value Revenue during Q4/2020.

The Company defines Annualized Contract Value (ACV) as the contracted annual recurring revenue relating to renewable software license fees and maintenance services. ACV revenue typically has gross margin above 85%. As a result of the organic growth in Q4/2020, VitalHub’s ACV is now in excess of $14.5 million on a Company-wide basis, an increase of 7.4% from the end of Q3/2020. 75% of this revenue was generated from the UK marketplace, and the remainder from the rest of the world.

The Company is rapidly expanding, as evidenced by the recently announced procurement of 8 new contracts that have contributed to the growth in ACV. In addition, VitalHub has completed various transactions in the community, mental health, long-term care sectors, and through the MCAP and Oculys business units. The Company completed the following previously announced material transactions in Q4/2020:

  1. Licensing of Synopsis iQ to Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
  2. Large-scale expansion of the licensing contract with King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
  3. Licensing of digital outpatient management solutions to the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in partnership with Australia’s Device Technologies
  4. Licensing of Synopsis iQ to the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
  5. Expansion of the licensing contract with East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust
  6. Deployment of a contract for Transforming Systems’ SHREWD products with Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System
  7. Multi-year deployment of a contract for Transforming Systems’ SHREWD products with NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG
  8. Expansion of the licensing contract for Synopsis iQ with King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Much of VitalHub’s organic growth in ACV has been generated through the adoption and sale of the Company’s proprietary Synopsis and SHREWD product sets.

SHREWD is a product portfolio of real-time operational management tools, designed for all tiers of complexity that can span across health systems.  The cloud-based SHREWD platform and portfolio of modules has the ability to take complex data from all system providers across health and social care, creating clear visibility of pressure points and potential impact on demand and capacity.

