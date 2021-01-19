Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Partners LP (the “Partnership”), a subsidiary of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP), and the Partnership’s subsidiary Targa Resources Partners Finance Corporation announced today that, subject to market conditions, they intend to sell in an offering in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2032. The Partnership intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the concurrent cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash, subject to certain conditions, any and all of the Partnership’s 5 1/8% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), to pay fees, expenses and premiums thereof, and to redeem any 2025 Notes that remain outstanding after consummation of the Tender Offer. The Partnership will use the remaining net proceeds from the offering to reduce borrowings under the credit facilities of the Partnership and Targa Resources Corp. The offering is not conditioned on the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is conditioned on, among other things, the offering.



The securities to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The senior unsecured notes are expected to be eligible for trading by qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and by non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, except as required by law.

About Targa Resources Partners LP

Targa Resources Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed in October 2006 by its parent, Targa Resources Corp. (“TRC” or the “Company”), to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. On February 17, 2016, TRC completed the acquisition of all outstanding common units of the Partnership. Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.