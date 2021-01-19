Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Tender Offer for Its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Partners LP (“Targa Resources Partners” or the “Partnership”), a subsidiary of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding senior notes listed in the following table upon the terms and conditions described in the Partnership’s Offer to Purchase dated January 19, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).



Issuer(1) Title of Security CUSIP

Number Principal Amount Outstanding Purchase Price per $1,000 of Notes Targa Resources Partners LP 5.125% Senior Notes due 2025 87612BBB7 $480,986,000 $1,026.88

(1) Targa Resources Partners Finance Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Partnership, is a co-issuer of these securities.

Holders whose notes are purchased will also receive accrued and unpaid interest thereon from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the initial settlement date.

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, copies of which may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offer, by emailing targa@dfking.com or by calling (800) 820-2415 (toll free) or, for banks and brokers, (212) 269-5550. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are also available at the following web address: http://www.dfking.com/targa .

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on February 1, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated (such time and date as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Tendered notes may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time. Holders of notes must validly tender and not validly withdraw their notes (or comply with the procedures for guaranteed delivery) before the Expiration Time to be eligible to receive the consideration for their notes.