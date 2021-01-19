 

Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Tender Offer for Its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 13:40  |  43   |   |   

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Partners LP (“Targa Resources Partners” or the “Partnership”), a subsidiary of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding senior notes listed in the following table upon the terms and conditions described in the Partnership’s Offer to Purchase dated January 19, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Issuer(1)   Title of Security   CUSIP
Number 		  Principal Amount Outstanding   Purchase Price per $1,000 of Notes
Targa Resources Partners LP   5.125% Senior Notes due 2025   87612BBB7   $480,986,000   $1,026.88

____________________
(1) Targa Resources Partners Finance Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Partnership, is a co-issuer of these securities.

Holders whose notes are purchased will also receive accrued and unpaid interest thereon from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the initial settlement date.

The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, copies of which may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offer, by emailing targa@dfking.com or by calling (800) 820-2415 (toll free) or, for banks and brokers, (212) 269-5550. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are also available at the following web address: http://www.dfking.com/targa.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on February 1, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated (such time and date as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Tendered notes may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time. Holders of notes must validly tender and not validly withdraw their notes (or comply with the procedures for guaranteed delivery) before the Expiration Time to be eligible to receive the consideration for their notes.

Seite 1 von 3


Targa Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Tender Offer for Its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2025 HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Targa Resources Partners LP (“Targa Resources Partners” or the “Partnership”), a subsidiary of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:40 Uhr
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes
11.01.21
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in UBS Winter Infrastructure & Energy Virtual Conference
04.01.21
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Election of New Board Chairman