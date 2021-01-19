Thryv, Inc. Announces Integration with GmailTM Email Service, Connecting the World’s Most Popular Email Platform with Thryv Software

Additionally, all Thryv packages will now include one professional domain-based Gmail email service account. This enables Thryv users to present a polished and professional external appearance, allowing them to use their own domain, rather than “@gmail.com.”

Dallas, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for small business, today announces its integration with Gmail email service, the world’s most popular email platform. This enhancement allows Thryv clients direct access to Thryv data right in their Gmail email service account, so all contact information, correspondence, appointments, payments and more are viewable in one place.

Email is critical for service-focused small business owners who utilize it as their core day-to-day communication tool. Thryv recognized breaking that pattern of behavior is difficult, and with this integration, Thryv meets small business owners where they work today: in their Gmail email service inbox.

With Thryv’s Gmail email service add-on, business owners can continue using the email tool they love while benefiting from a single source of truth by syncing their Gmail email service and Thryv contact information. This also simplifies the adoption of Thryv’s easy-to-use platform, which helps manage the business’s entire customer experience.

Here’s what Thryv users say about the Gmail email service integration:

“It is a really useful tool. We will use this a lot. This streamlines adding clients into Thryv. It's literally taking clicks, probably 5 to 10 clicks, out of the process.”

– Michael Lynn, owner

3D Print Everything, Fort Worth, Texas

“Most of my leads come to my email, and this tool makes it very easy to add them into Thryv. It is very handy.”

– Ben Anderson, owner

cnctNOW LLC, Spokane, Wash.

“I love it. I love the fact that I can access Thryv without having to log in to a separate tab.”

– Jennifer Wesselman, owner

Forged ARTolley, Verona, Ky.

“Of Gmail email service’s 1.8 billion users worldwide, millions of them are businesses,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “In fact, more than 50 percent of Thryv users have a Gmail email account. Adding Thryv’s capabilities and a customized email extention gives these businesses an immediate facelift, putting a more professional foot forward with every email they send.”