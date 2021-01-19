 

AirBoss Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Provides Outlook on Upcoming Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced its participation in certain upcoming investor conferences and reported a preliminary outlook on selected unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Institutional Investor Conference Participation

AirBoss is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 24th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference January 20, 2021 and the 42nd Annual Cowen & Co. Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference taking place February 9-11, 2021.

FY2020 Anticipated Results

The Company is providing preliminary unaudited 2020 results now to enable it to participate fully in these important upcoming investor conferences during what would otherwise be its routine blackout period. The Company cautions readers that the information may not be appropriate for any other purposes. For important information on risk factors, refer to “AirBoss Forward Looking Information Disclaimer” later in this news release.

Based on preliminary unaudited results, the Company anticipates reporting record 2020 revenues in the range of $498 to $503 million, with Adjusted EBITDA1 margin anticipated to be approximately 19.5% to 21.0% of revenues. Net debt as at December 31, 2020 is estimated to be approximately nil due to cash generated in 2020. This information is based on unaudited expected results and certain accounting assumptions. These views on anticipated results are based on management’s initial review of its operations and performance for the year ended 2020, do not include all results expected to be reported and are subject to the completion of the Company’s customary closing and review procedures.

“2020 was another record year for AirBoss, as the diversity of our operations enabled us to offset the negative impact of COVID-19 on the rubber industry in North America and continue generating significant cash while maintaining our dividend,” said Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss. “The creation of AirBoss Defense Group at the beginning of 2020 proved timely as we leveraged the global sales expertise of the company we acquired, Critical Solutions International, and our own production capacity and expertise to satisfy skyrocketing demand for our domestically manufactured personal protective equipment, notably our proprietary powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs) and related filters and peripherals. After completing a major PAPR order for FEMA in Q3 on time and on budget, during the fourth quarter we completed our delivery of PAPRs to HHS and expect to complete delivery of remaining related peripherals over the next several months. While COVID-19 has driven the size of these important contracts, we believe it will also result over time in an expanded end-user market opportunity for our PPE from military and federal governments to municipalities, hospitals, medical personnel and first responders.”

Seite 1 von 5
Airboss of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AirBoss Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Provides Outlook on Upcoming Results NEWMARKET, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced its participation in certain upcoming investor conferences and reported a preliminary outlook on selected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in two ready-to-build wind farms in Poland with a combined ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board