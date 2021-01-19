Uniti Group Inc. Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering of the new notes, together with cash on hand, to fund the purchase of up to $750 million aggregate purchase amount of their 8.25% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “outstanding notes”) in a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) and to pay related fees and expenses. In the event the Tender Offer is not consummated on anticipated terms or at all, the Issuers intend to use any remaining proceeds to repay additional outstanding indebtedness. This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the outstanding notes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (the “Company”, “Uniti”, or “we”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced that its subsidiaries, Uniti Group LP, Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC (together, the “Issuers”), have commenced an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “new notes”). The new notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and each of its subsidiaries (other than the Issuers) that guarantees indebtedness under the Company’s senior secured credit facilities and existing notes.

The new notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws. The new notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.