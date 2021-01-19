 

Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products

Headset data confirms Auxly as the top-selling licensed producer of Cannabis 2.0 products for 2020, with a 14% share of the total 2.0 market1

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY)1 (“Auxly” or the “Company”), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that the Company achieved the #1 market share position for Cannabis 2.0 products in 2020, as confirmed by Headset Canadian Insights data. 2020 was the first full year for the sale of Cannabis 2.0 products, which is generally understood to consist of vapes, edibles, beverages, extracts and topicals. Despite not participating in every 2.0 category, Auxly’s 19.2% share of the total vape market and 12% share of the total edibles market propelled the Company to the #1 spot in overall 2.0 sales for the year. Auxly saw robust sales growth quarter over quarter, especially in its vape product offering – the largest 2.0 category – securing 23% of the national vape market share in the fourth quarter2.

“We are extremely proud to be the #1 LP for Cannabis 2.0 in Canada,” said Hugo Alves, CEO, Auxly. “The amount of support and overwhelmingly positive feedback we have received from Canadian retail consumers throughout this first year of sales has been tremendous. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, differentiated and innovative cannabis products has clearly struck a chord with Canadians and our entire team remains highly motivated to continue our growth trajectory as we start a new year.”

Additional Operational Highlights for 2020 included:

  • One of the first LPs to market with 2.0 products, with initial shipments made to nine provinces.
  • Listed as the #1 LP in national vape sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, with 23% market share.
  • During the third quarter, successfully completed the second-floor expansion at its Dosecann facility located in Prince Edward Island, enabling increased production, fulfillment rates and sale of cannabis products.
  • Auxly continued to introduce new and exciting cannabis products to the market throughout the year, with the launch of the Back Forty brand, Foray Hard Maple Caramels, Dosecann Capsules, Kolab Project Cherry Cola Pop milk chocolates and Kolab Project 232 Series live terpene vape cartridges.
  • Expansion into Cannabis 1.0 with the launch of Robinson’s premium dried flower and Kolab Project Grower Series collaborations with Lotus Cannabis Co. and Safari Flower Co.
  • Auxly’s joint venture, Sunens Farms Inc., received its standard cultivation licence for the first phase of its greenhouse project.

Looking ahead into 2021, Auxly continues to focus its efforts on innovation and executional excellence as it solidifies its national footprint with its consumer brands Back Forty, Dosecann, Foray, Kolab Project and Robinsons.

