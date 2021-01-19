 

Ethylene Carbonate Market to Garner $418.5 Million, Globally, By 2027 at 6.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Increase in demand in lithium-ion electrolytes & lubricant applications and rise of the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific drive the growth of the global ethylene carbonate market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ethylene Carbonate Market by Form (Solid and Liquid), Application (Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Plasticizers, Lithium Battery Electrolytes, and Others) and End-Use (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global ethylene carbonate industry generated $288.0 million in 2019, and is projected to generate $418.5 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand in lithium-ion electrolytes & lubricant applications and rise of the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific drive the growth of the global ethylene carbonate market. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid urbanization and adoption of new technologies in lithium-ion batteries present new opportunities in the coming years.  

COVID-19 Scenario

  • Owing to lockdown, manufacturing activities for ethylene carbonate stopped across various countries. In addition, supply and distribution activities are hampered.
  • Many industrial activities in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and others came to abrupt halt. This resulted in a significant decrease in demand for ethylene carbonate.
  • The demand would be restored steadily as daily operations in different end-use industries resume during the post-lockdown period.

The solid segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on form, the solid segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global ethylene carbonate market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to its usage as high permittivity component of electrolytes in lithium and lithium-ion batteries. However, the liquid segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to extensive usage as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries.  

