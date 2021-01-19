Recruiter.com Video Now Available on SAP App Center

“The pandemic has accelerated the use of technology in the hiring process for businesses of all sizes,” said Evan Sohn, Chairman and CEO of Recruiter.com. “Now, it’s time to amplify the power of that technology by bringing it into the hiring process at an even earlier stage. While plenty of existing technologies are great substitutes for in-person meetings and live interviews, Recruiter.com Video serves as an ideal replacement for phone screens and first-round interviews.”

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com announced today that its Recruiter.c o m Video solution is now available on SAP App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The solution integrates with SAP Fieldglass solutions and helps businesses transform their hiring processes with mobile-friendly capabilities.

The integration with SAP Fieldglass – an industry-leading, cloud-based vendor management system that transforms how companies find, engage and manage their external workforces – will allow businesses that use SAP technologies to transform their ability to accurately and quickly screen candidate applications, saving a substantial amount of time.

“Feedback on Recruiter.com Video has been stellar,” said Jennifer Goodfriend, VP of Platforms at Recruiter.com. “Hiring managers and talent teams appreciate technology that saves them time while amplifying their in-house recruiting efforts. Many Recruiter.com Video customers are moving straight from watching a two-minute candidate video to hiring. It helps that the platform is simple: create a job, invite candidates, watch videos, and hire. That’s all it takes.”

Recruiter.com Video benefits include:

Screening made simple. Skip the phone screens and shave days off the hiring process.

Drive team consensus with ease and speed. Hiring teams can review candidates on their own schedules and collaborate from anywhere.

Built for remote hiring. Build great teams across geographies without the hassle of time zones and scheduling.

No downloads, no headaches. All you and your candidates need is an email address, a Wi-Fi connection, and a laptop or smartphone.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

About Recruiter.com

Recruiter.com is disrupting the $120 billion recruiting and staffing industry by combining an AI and Video hiring platform with the world's largest network of over 27,500 small and independent recruiters. Businesses of all sizes recruit talent faster using the Recruiter.com platform, which is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

