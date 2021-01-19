Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Offering of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company”) announced today that Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (the “Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, intends to offer, on a private placement basis, $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). In addition, the Company expects to amend and restate its existing ABL credit agreement (the “ABL Facility”) to provide up to $125.0 million of commitments. The Issuer’s obligations under the Notes will be guaranteed by the Company, Concrete Pumping Intermediate Acquisition Corp. (“Intermediate Holdings”) and each of the Company’s domestic, wholly-owned subsidiaries that is a borrower (other than the Issuer) under or guarantees the ABL Facility.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes, along with approximately $39.4 million of borrowings under the ABL Facility, to repay all outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s term loan agreement, dated December 6, 2018 and pay the related fees and expenses thereto.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offer of the securities will be made only by means of a private offering circular.

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered and sold only to “qualified institutional buyers” in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.