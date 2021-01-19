 

Incyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

19.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

• Q4 & YE 2020 Press Release:

February 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET

• Q4 & YE 2020 Conference Call:

February 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

• Domestic Dial-In Number:

877-407-3042

• International Dial-In Number:

201-389-0864

• Conference ID Number:

13715042

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is 877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference ID number 13715042.

The live webcast with slides can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Incyte
 Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

