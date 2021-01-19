 

American Tower Corporation Announces Election of Kenneth R. Frank to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Kenneth R. Frank as a director.

Mr. Frank is the Chief Executive Officer of Turning Technologies. Prior to joining Turning Technologies, Mr. Frank was the CEO of Kibo Software from January 2016 to December 2018 and President and Chief Operating Officer of Aptean Software from October 2011 to December 2015. Prior to his role at Aptean, Mr. Frank held a number of executive positions at Alcatel-Lucent. He began his career at AT&T Bell Laboratories in 1989 and has held leadership positions at BellSouth Telecommunications, Broadband Office and Masergy Communications. Mr. Frank is a director of Egenera, Inc. and was previously a director of Kibo Commerce and Eyecast.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Kenneth to our Board of Directors,” said Tom Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Tower. “Kenneth has been a distinguished leader in a number of technology organizations throughout his career and brings a wealth of highly relevant global business and industry experience to American Tower. We believe that Kenneth will add tremendous value to our Board as we continue to execute our Stand and Deliver strategy, seek to drive compelling growth across our comprehensive footprint and advance our global platform expansion initiatives.”

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.



American Tower Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Tower Corporation Announces Election of Kenneth R. Frank to Board of Directors American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Kenneth R. Frank as a director. Mr. Frank is the Chief Executive Officer of Turning Technologies. Prior to joining Turning Technologies, Mr. Frank was the CEO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
29.12.20
American Tower Corporation to Deliver Keynote at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference
23.12.20
American Tower Closes InSite Wireless Group Acquisition

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:12 Uhr
36
American Tower - eine Aktie für die Ewigkeit?