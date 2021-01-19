Weingarten Realty Investors Releases Tax Characteristics of 2020 Distributions
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) released today the Federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest.
Weingarten Realty Investors Common Shares
Symbol: WRI
CUSIP: 948741103
Ex-Dividend
Date
Record
Date
Payable
Date
Total
Distribution
Per Share
Ordinary
Dividends
Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
Unrecaptured
Sec 1250
Gain (1)
Return of
Capital
(Nontaxable
Distribution)
Section 199A
Dividends (2)
3/5/2020
3/6/2020
3/13/2020
$0.395000
$0.315791
$0.079210
$0.039492
$0.00
$0.315791
6/5/2020
6/8/2020
6/16/2020
$0.180000
$0.143904
$0.036096
$0.017996
$0.00
$0.143904
9/4/2020
9/8/2020
9/15/2020
$0.180000
$0.143904
$0.036096
$0.017996
$0.00
$0.143904
10/7/2020
10/8/2020
10/13/2020
$0.180000
$0.143904
$0.036096
$0.017996
$0.00
$0.143904
12/21/2020
