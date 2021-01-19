WHO:

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has launched in South Korea. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Games and published under the Portkey Games label, this award-winning mobile game has begun rolling out to players in South Korea, fully localized in Korean.

WHAT:

Recipient of a Google Play 2020 Award for Best Casual Game and Apple App Store Editors’ Choice Award, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play in South Korea. Players in this region can access all current and previously released content, featuring more than 1,000 magic-infused Match-3 puzzles inspired by the story of Harry Potter and the wizarding world.

Alongside the game’s launch in South Korea, all players of the game can access new avatar customizations inspired by recording artist and Harry Potter fan, Zayn Malik. These customizations, including new beard, earring, eyebrow, hair and eye options, were developed to create Malik’s avatar in December, and are rolling out now in-game to all players.

QUOTE:

“Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has earned awards and recognition for its compelling gameplay and authentic portrayal of the beloved characters, locations and magic of the series,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “But it also brings a spirit of competition to the Wizarding World, as players join in-game Clubs with other fans to rise through the ranks of global leaderboards. As some of the most avid and competitive gamers in the world, we’re excited to welcome players in South Korea to enjoy the magic, community and Club competition of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.”

BACKGROUND:

In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with the spells, humour, colour and characters of the Harry Potter series. Featuring the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films, fans follow an authentic, mobile retelling of Harry’s journey through the wizarding world. Earning spells and special boosts as they advance, players solve Match-3 puzzles populated with hopping Chocolate Frogs, fluttering Winged Keys, battling wizard’s chess pieces and other unexpected obstacles and objects. In the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition at Hogwarts, players can join or form clubs with other fans to socialise, collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.