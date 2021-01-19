 

NanoVibronix Issues Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today issued a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Murphy, providing a year in review and vision for 2021.

To Our Shareholders:

NanoVibronix is committed to our strategic vision of commercializing our distinct and effective therapies which we believe enable us to treat patients in need, fill a void in the market, and have the potential to significantly increase value for our shareholders. Through a challenging 2020, we have managed to improve and expand our portfolio, strengthen our regulatory status, and shore up our capital position. We enter 2021 a stronger company in the areas of product portfolio, regulatory status, manufacturing capacity and financial backing, poised to deliver growth in 2021 as the macro environment improves.

2020 Year in Review:

NanoVibronix entered 2020 on a high note, with the initiation of our new contract manufacturer providing greater capacity for finished product, a newly designed portfolio, a private label agreement, two licensing agreements executed, and much more. The global pandemic temporarily dampened the optimistic start to the beginning of 2020, and delayed much of what we had planned. We used that time to further refine all aspects of our business in order to be better prepared for the future … near and far. Here are some of our accomplishments of 2020:

First and foremost, in late September, the FDA decided to exercise its Enforcement Discretion to allow distribution of the UroShield device in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the culmination of months of work and cooperation with the FDA reviewers, who saw UroShield as a potential benefit to COVID-19 patients, and the risk associated with Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection.

Another major milestone was achieved in December, when NanoVibronix entered into a distribution agreement with Ultra Pain Products, Inc, granting them the exclusive right to sell the updated PainShield products to and through distributors within the DME sector. The exclusive arrangement is contingent upon meeting a minimum of $7.8 million in product purchases over the next 3 years.

As mentioned above, NanoVibronix shored up our capital position with three separate capital raises. Between August 27 and December 7, we raised approximately $11.2 million in gross proceeds and $9.6 million in net proceeds through three financings in which we sold in aggregate approximately 15 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $0.75 a share. It should also be noted that no warrants were issued to investors in these offerings.

