 

Synalloy Signs New Revolving Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a new, four-year revolving credit facility that provides up to $150 million of borrowing capacity.

The new facility matures on January 15, 2025 and replaces and terminates the previous $100 million revolving facility that was scheduled to mature on December 21, 2021 and the $20 million term loan facility scheduled to mature on February 1, 2024. The new facility was provided by BMO Harris Bank, N.A. as Agent and sole lender.

“This refinancing expands Synalloy’s access to capital on very favorable terms,” said Chris Hutter, Synalloy’s interim Chief Executive Officer. “The new facility strengthens our balance sheet and provides greater financial flexibility as we invest in the long-term growth of our company and execute on our strategy to deliver value to all of our stakeholders.”

In addition to a lower interest rate on borrowings and a meaningful increase in borrowing capacity, the Company is not required to maintain any financial covenants so long as available borrowings do not fall below a threshold amount.

Additional details regarding Synalloy’s new credit agreement are set forth in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about January 19, 2021.

About Synalloy Corporation
 Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq:SYNL) is a growth oriented company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our website at www.synalloy.com.

Synalloy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Synalloy Signs New Revolving Credit Facility Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a new, four-year revolving credit facility that provides up to $150 million of borrowing capacity. The new facility matures on January 15, 2025 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update