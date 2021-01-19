 

Magnolia Oil & Gas Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

