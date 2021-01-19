Oblong Announces New Cisco Webex Certification

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that Oblong’s Mezzanine solution has been solely awarded a new Cisco Certification in the Content Experiences category. This new certification offers Webex video device users a more seamless user experience, dramatically increasing their ability to share and engage with live content streams. Mezzanine’s integration with Webex allows distributed teams to share up to 10 live streams of content simultaneously delivering both a unique and unsurpassed level of user engagement. In addition to in-room experiences, Oblong’s certified integration enables remote participants to be “full” participants in the meeting. By using newly added features in Webex, touch-enabled devices can now remotely connect participants to a Mezzanine experience.

Oblong’s Mezzanine solution (Photo: Business Wire)

Oblong’s technologies accelerate innovation - specifically, the third wave of computing which is bringing connections between the physical and digital worlds much closer together enabling businesses to solve problems faster and more effectively than ever before.

“Oblong is proud to be among the very first partners awarded this new certification by Cisco,” said Pete Holst, CEO of Oblong. “Our partnership is changing how customers interact with data by creating powerful experiences to expedite decision making. The growing connection between humanity and machines has exponential probabilities to deliver results neither could do on their own. What we’re doing is augmenting engagement, creativity and imagination.”

For more information about Oblong’s integration with Cisco see www.oblong.com/cisco. For more information about Cisco’s Webex Device certification program see https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/collaboration/webex-rooms-inte ....

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong’s innovative and patented technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. Learn more at www.oblong.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release contain forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that Oblong assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends, projects, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Oblong’s actual results may differ materially from its expectations, estimates and projections, and consequently you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. A list and description of these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019 and in other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Any of these factors could cause Oblong’s actual results and plans to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, correct, update or revise any information contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005246/en/