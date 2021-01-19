Twist Bioscience Signs Two Biopharma Technology Agreements to Enable Novel Therapeutics Discovery

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that its Twist Biopharma division has signed two licensing agreements with Serotiny and Applied StemCell. In collaboration with Serotiny, Twist Biopharma aims to discover novel Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CAR) for CAR T-Cell therapies. The agreement with Applied StemCell, covers the use of its TARGATT CHO Cell Technology. Both agreements support and expand Twist Biopharma’s capabilities for the discovery of novel antibody therapeutics.

“Twist continues to explore new applications for our technology, which, in particular, have the ability to support and accelerate the discovery and optimization of novel antibody therapeutics,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Combining our discovery platform with Serotiny’s core software engineering and high throughput assay platform has the potential to shift the paradigm of CAR-T development, ultimately addressing difficult-to-treat cancers head-on. Our agreement with Applied StemCell enables us to develop a mammalian display platform, which will enhance our ability to screen millions of antibody clones for specific binding affinity and other characteristics.”

“Serotiny is excited to collaborate with Twist Biopharma to discover CARs having improved therapeutic outcomes,” said Colin Farlow, CEO and cofounder of Serotiny. “We believe that Twist’s expertise building DNA libraries paired with Serotiny’s multi-domain protein engineering technology enables an increased experimental throughput that opens new opportunities for discovery in cell therapies.”

Under the terms of the Serotiny agreement, Twist Biopharma will provide Serotiny with custom DNA libraries that encode CARs exploring novel combinations of receptor domains including receptor signaling domains. Serotiny will then engineer and characterize unique CARs on a large scale to screen for receptor designs with improved therapeutic properties that may be applicable to a wide range of solid tumors. Twist will have the right to license the technology resulting from the collaboration.

“Following the positive results from pilot studies, we are extremely excited and encouraged by the adoption of our TARGATT CHO cell technology by Twist,” commented Ruby Tsai, CEO and co-founder of ASC. “We will continue our effort to deliver a next-generation platform that is suitable for biotherapeutic production.”