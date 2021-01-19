ON Semiconductor Enhances IoT Asset Management with Angle of Arrival (AoA) Location Technology

The Quuppa Intelligent Locating System is a powerful technology platform for location-based services and applications. Its unique Direction Finding methodology and positioning algorithms enable real-time tracking of tags and devices, with centimeter-level accuracy even in challenging environments. Quuppa technology allows positioning updates to be sent up to 50 times per second, providing a reliable and versatile Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) solution for all industries.

The RSL10 Quuppa RTLS AoA Tag CMSIS-Pack is available as part of a comprehensive asset management development ecosystem from ON Semiconductor and technology partners. Designed to provide manufacturers with flexible deployment options, the ecosystem features a range of RSL10-based solutions including sensor development kits and software resources. For turnkey solutions, ON Semiconductor has collaborated with Tatwah sa to develop a portfolio of Bluetooth tags and beacons including the recently-added Quuppa Trackable Tags.

“Monitoring and tracking of assets enables new capabilities and huge improvements in operational efficiencies across a wide variety of applications,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “Ultra-low-power wireless sensing and accurate location identification are essential to delivering on this promise. Implementing the Quuppa trackable technology on our industry-leading Bluetooth Low Energy wireless platform addresses this need, and our portfolio of solutions should unleash the full market potential.”

“We are thrilled to work alongside ON Semiconductor in creating a solution for monitoring and tracking assets across vertical markets. Over the years, we witnessed increasing demand for RTLS technologies where companies are seeking to gain visibility within their production lines and workflows,” said Fabio Belloni, Chief Customer Officer, Quuppa. “The need for a variety of different types of sensors and tags to empower those use cases is endless”.