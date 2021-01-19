 

Senseonics Announces a Positive Coverage Decision for Eversense CGM from EmblemHealth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 14:00   

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, announced today that EmblemHealth is now providing coverage for the Eversense CGM System, effective immediately. This recent coverage decision adds to the growing number of payers who are writing Eversense into their CGM coverage policies, as well as paying for the healthcare provider’s time for the in-office sensor placement.

EmblemHealth of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut has added coverage for Eversense in their 2021 CGM policy which expands access to approximately 2.9 million residents of these three states.

“We are excited to see additional coverage for Eversense and appreciate the payer community’s recognition that CGM is now Standard of Care for patients using insulin to manage their diabetes,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “Improved glucose control has always been the goal for health care professionals and patients. Now that goal is even more imperative as the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the negative consequences of poor glucose management in patients who contract the coronavirus. Eversense offers patients a new choice amongst the CGM class that delivers industry leading accuracy, an improved patient experience, and an array of unique features intended to afford people the opportunity to achieve improved health outcomes.”

The Eversense CGM System consists of a fluorescence-based sensor, a smart transmitter worn over the sensor to facilitate data communication, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts. In addition to featuring the first long-term and first implantable CGM sensor, the system is also first to feature a smart transmitter that provides wearers with discreet on-body vibratory alerts for high and low glucose and can be removed, recharged and re-attached to the skin without discarding the sensor. Eversense users now have the freedom to make treatment decisions based on their Eversense readings. The sensor is inserted subcutaneously in the upper arm by a health care provider via a brief in-office procedure.

