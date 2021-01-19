 

Motorcar Parts of America’s EV Subsidiary D&V Electronics Establishes Distribution Partnership for Southeast Asia

19.01.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary D&V Electronics, based in Woodbridge, Ontario, has established a non-exclusive strategic distribution partnership with Singapore-based TME Systems Pte Ltd. Terms were not disclosed.

“The partnership enhances our presence within Southeast Asia and leverages D&V’s reputation for leading-edge testing and diagnostic equipment utilized in the development and production of electric vehicles,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“Expanding our global presence through commercial distribution partnerships complements our ongoing strategic growth initiatives and provides strong local support for our products and services. We look forward to working with TME systems to take advantage of the exciting opportunities in Southeast Asia,” said Bill Hardy, chief executive officer of D&V Electronics.

“With the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry, we are extremely excited to establish a partnership with DV Electronics. DV Electronics and TME Systems Pte Ltd share the same vision to expand our presence in Southeast Asia. With the rapid adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles in this region, we see immense growth opportunities for both companies,” said Ronald Soo, managing director of TME Systems Pte Ltd.

About TME Systems

Based in Singapore with a 30-year history and branches and affiliated offices in The Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, TME Systems is an ISO 9001-certified premier high-tech solutions and service provider -- including digital solutions for car connectivity applications, hardware in-the-loop simulation, automotive acoustic testing and vibration and sound sensor applications. Additional information is available at www.tmesystems.net.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2020 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

