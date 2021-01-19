Motorcar Parts of America’s EV Subsidiary D&V Electronics Establishes Distribution Partnership for Southeast Asia

“The partnership enhances our presence within Southeast Asia and leverages D&V’s reputation for leading-edge testing and diagnostic equipment utilized in the development and production of electric vehicles,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“Expanding our global presence through commercial distribution partnerships complements our ongoing strategic growth initiatives and provides strong local support for our products and services. We look forward to working with TME systems to take advantage of the exciting opportunities in Southeast Asia,” said Bill Hardy, chief executive officer of D&V Electronics.

“With the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry, we are extremely excited to establish a partnership with DV Electronics. DV Electronics and TME Systems Pte Ltd share the same vision to expand our presence in Southeast Asia. With the rapid adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles in this region, we see immense growth opportunities for both companies,” said Ronald Soo, managing director of TME Systems Pte Ltd.

About TME Systems

Based in Singapore with a 30-year history and branches and affiliated offices in The Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, TME Systems is an ISO 9001-certified premier high-tech solutions and service provider -- including digital solutions for car connectivity applications, hardware in-the-loop simulation, automotive acoustic testing and vibration and sound sensor applications. Additional information is available at www.tmesystems.net.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

