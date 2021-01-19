 

Cresco Labs Hires PepsiCo Veteran and Supply Chain Expert Ty Gent as Its New Chief Operating Officer

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced the hiring of CPG industry veteran Ty Gent as the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer (“COO”). As COO, Gent will be responsible for operational consistency and efficiency across markets and implementation of structural enhancements to facilitate scaling.

Cresco Labs hires CPG industry veteran and supply chain expert Ty Gent as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs hires CPG industry veteran and supply chain expert Ty Gent as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gent joins Cresco with more than 35 years of CPG and supply chain leadership experience. Most recently, he was the Chief Supply Chain Officer at US Foods, where he developed and implemented a new supply chain strategy, optimized its large-scale transportation network, launched field-based continuous improvement processes, and upgraded key systems technologies and planning capabilities. Previously, he worked at PepsiCo for 30 years in various executive management positions. Among Gent’s accomplishments, he led end-to-end supply chain operations for PepsiCo foods in South and Central America as the Senior Vice President of Operations. As Senior Vice President of Logistics, he steered the PepsiCo transportation network for North America and the warehouse delivery network for Quaker, Gatorade and Tropicana brands divisions within PepsiCo’s North America Beverage Sector.

As a subject matter expert in supply chain optimization, S&OP planning, manufacturing, warehouse management, distribution, and quality and safety, Gent brings expertise that is directly transferrable to Cresco’s key focus of producing and distributing branded products at substantial scale.

“With the immense growth of Cresco Labs and our multi-state footprint, the scale and demands of our business have grown significantly,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO and Co-founder. “Ty’s experience leading distribution and supply chain optimization for one of America’s largest food distributors and one of the leading CPG companies in the world will help Cresco Labs enhance its level of quality and service by driving operational execution as we significantly increase the scale of operations across our strategic multi-state footprint. He’s made a career of taking existing operations to the next level, optimizing integrated supply chains and building leaders within organizations—creating greater success at every stop along the way.”

