Beacon Receives Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Divestment of Its Interior Products Business

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains information about management’s view of Beacon’s future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts and often use words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “believe”, “will likely result”, “outlook”, “project” and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Beacon’s latest Form 10-K. In addition, numerous factors could cause actual results with respect to Beacon’s recently announced proposed divestiture of its Interior Products business to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the possibility that the expected cost savings, debt leverage reduction and other financial and operational impacts from the proposed transaction will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the proposed transaction will exceed Beacon’s estimates or otherwise adversely affect Beacon’s business or operations; the impact of the proposed transaction on Beacon’s businesses and the risk that consummating the proposed transaction may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on Beacon’s resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management’s attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; and the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including, but not limited to, failure to satisfy the closing conditions. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Beacon’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while Beacon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point, Beacon specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as required by federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Beacon’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.