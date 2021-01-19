 

The Rolling Steel and Commercial Door Experts at ASTA AMERICA Announce Industry Veteran, Peter Elsenbach, Will Lead Product Management Team

ASTA AMERICA, your trusted provider of high-quality rolling steel and commercial sheet doors, today announced that Peter Elsenbach has joined the ASTA AMERICA by Janus International team, and will be leading the Product Management division at ASTA AMERICA. Janus International Group, LLC expects to complete its business combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JIH) and become a publicly listed company in the second quarter of 2021.

Elsenbach has worked in the overhead door industry since 2009, and comes to ASTA AMERICA with over 20 years of experience in product management and marketing. Prior to ASTA AMERICA, Elsenbach served as the Director of Marketing for Raynor Manufacturing. With his wealth of knowledge and experience in the commercial door industry, Elsenbach will lead the project management team with a focus on continued growth and product development.

Jimmy French, President of ASTA AMERICA, said, "We are very excited to have Peter represent ASTA AMERICA as the Commercial Product Manager. With his experience and motivation, Peter will allow ASTA AMERICA to better serve the growing customer demand in the commercial and industrial door markets.”

For more information about ASTA AMERICA, please visit: www.ASTAAmerica.com

ABOUT ASTA AMERICA

Your Trusted Provider for Rolling Steel Doors

For more than 30 years, ASTA AMERICA (www.ASTAAmerica.com) has provided high-quality products with unparalleled service to the commercial industrial market. We started as a small, family business back in 1990, and we’ve grown quite a bit over the past three decades. Today, we have a state-of the-art production facility as well as two distribution centers in Georgia and Texas and offer a full-line of rolling steel and commercial roll-up and slat doors. Though we continue to grow and innovate to meet customer demands, there are somethings we’ll never change. We continue to build on the heritage and tradition of treating our customers like family and providing top-performing, high-quality products without hassle. As our product offering and the markets we service continues to expand, our family-run values remain unchanged.

