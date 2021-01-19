The Rolling Steel and Commercial Door Experts at ASTA AMERICA Announce Industry Veteran, Peter Elsenbach, Will Lead Product Management Team

Elsenbach has worked in the overhead door industry since 2009, and comes to ASTA AMERICA with over 20 years of experience in product management and marketing. Prior to ASTA AMERICA, Elsenbach served as the Director of Marketing for Raynor Manufacturing. With his wealth of knowledge and experience in the commercial door industry, Elsenbach will lead the project management team with a focus on continued growth and product development.

ASTA AMERICA, your trusted provider of high-quality rolling steel and commercial sheet doors, today announced that Peter Elsenbach has joined the ASTA AMERICA by Janus International team, and will be leading the Product Management division at ASTA AMERICA. Janus International Group, LLC expects to complete its business combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JIH) and become a publicly listed company in the second quarter of 2021.

Jimmy French, President of ASTA AMERICA, said, "We are very excited to have Peter represent ASTA AMERICA as the Commercial Product Manager. With his experience and motivation, Peter will allow ASTA AMERICA to better serve the growing customer demand in the commercial and industrial door markets.”

