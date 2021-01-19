 

Masimo Announces the iSirona Connectivity Hub

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the global launch of iSirona, a compact, versatile connectivity hub designed to maximize interoperability across the continuum of care. The iSirona hub offers an efficient way to physically connect up to six medical devices at the bedside and automatically route the data to the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, a vendor-agnostic connectivity solution for EMR integration, surveillance monitoring, alarm management, mobile notifications, smart displays, and analytics. Supplemented by iSirona, Masimo Root—a powerful, versatile, multimodal patient monitoring and connectivity solution combining numerous advanced measurements with sophisticated expansion capabilities—helps ensure that whatever the source, all patient data can be accurately and efficiently captured and presented to clinicians in the most suitable ways.

Masimo iSirona and the Hospital Automation Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

iSirona, Root, and the Hospital Automation platform are already compatible with an ever growing list of more than 500 medical devices. With its focus on versatility and compatibility, iSirona is particularly valuable as an easy but robust way for hospitals to connect almost all medical devices, regardless of brand—helping reduce the time spent manually charting patient data and instances of transcription errors, while promoting efficient workflows by giving clinicians access to patient data wherever, whenever, and however they want to see it.

With its compact and fan-less design, iSirona is ideal for connecting multiple patient monitors, anesthesia machines, pumps, and other medical devices in operating rooms and ICUs where space is often restricted. The included multi-slotted mounting bracket allows iSirona to be fixed in a room or mounted directly to a mobile medical device (such as a ventilator) to provide connectivity wherever the medical device is used. The onboard rechargeable battery and local storage allow the iSirona to continue operating and buffering data for up to two hours in the event of a power outage or loss of network connectivity, helping reduce potential loss of data during emergencies and ensuring data continuity during patient transport. With software-configurable USB and Bluetooth connections, iSirona is designed to integrate today’s physical medical devices and support wireless and wearable devices in the future, as well as provide utility in both high- and low-acuity areas throughout the hospital.

