 

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Any and All Cash Tender Offers by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced the commencement of cash tender offers (the “Offers”) by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (“Wells Fargo Securities”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, to purchase any and all of the 5.375% Notes due Feb. 7, 2035 (CUSIP No. 949746JM4), and the 5.95% Capital Efficient Notes due 2086 (scheduled maturity Dec. 15, 2036; CUSIP No. 949746NL1), of Wells Fargo & Company listed in the table below (each, a “Series of Securities,” and collectively, the “Securities”).

Lobby of an office building facing the entrance with persons walking into the building. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Title of Security

CUSIP

Number

Principal

Amount
Outstanding

Fixed Spread
(Basis

Points)

U.S. Treasury
Reference Security

Bloomberg

Reference

Page

5.375% Notes
due Feb. 7, 2035

949746JM4

$750,000,000

+105 bps

0.875% U.S. Treasury Notes due Nov. 15, 2030

FIT1

5.95% Capital Efficient Notes due 2086 (scheduled maturity Dec. 15, 2036)

949746NL1

$646,885,000

+180 bps

0.875% U.S. Treasury Notes due Nov. 15, 2030

FIT1

The applicable consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of each Series of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Offer shall be the tender offer consideration (the “Tender Offer Consideration”) determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) by reference to the applicable fixed spread for such Series of Securities, plus the applicable yield to maturity based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security, as quoted on the applicable Bloomberg Reference Page, at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on Jan. 25, 2021. In addition, holders whose Securities are purchased in the Offers will receive accrued and unpaid interest in respect of their purchased Securities from the last interest payment date for such Series of Securities to, but not including, the Initial Settlement Date (as defined below) for such Series of Securities (“Accrued Interest”), payable on the Initial Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date (as defined below), as applicable.

