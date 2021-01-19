Wells Fargo & Company Announces Any and All Cash Tender Offers by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced the commencement of cash tender offers (the “Offers”) by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (“Wells Fargo Securities”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, to purchase any and all of the 5.375% Notes due Feb. 7, 2035 (CUSIP No. 949746JM4), and the 5.95% Capital Efficient Notes due 2086 (scheduled maturity Dec. 15, 2036; CUSIP No. 949746NL1), of Wells Fargo & Company listed in the table below (each, a “Series of Securities,” and collectively, the “Securities”).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005577/en/
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Lobby of an office building facing the entrance with persons walking into the building. (Photo: Wells Fargo)
|
Title of Security
|
CUSIP
Number
|
Principal
Amount
|
Fixed Spread
Points)
|
U.S. Treasury
|
Bloomberg
Reference
Page
|
5.375% Notes
|
949746JM4
|
$750,000,000
|
+105 bps
|
0.875% U.S. Treasury Notes due Nov. 15, 2030
|
FIT1
|
5.95% Capital Efficient Notes due 2086 (scheduled maturity Dec. 15, 2036)
|
949746NL1
|
$646,885,000
|
+180 bps
|
0.875% U.S. Treasury Notes due Nov. 15, 2030
|
FIT1
The applicable consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of each Series of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Offer shall be the tender offer consideration (the “Tender Offer Consideration”) determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) by reference to the applicable fixed spread for such Series of Securities, plus the applicable yield to maturity based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security, as quoted on the applicable Bloomberg Reference Page, at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on Jan. 25, 2021. In addition, holders whose Securities are purchased in the Offers will receive accrued and unpaid interest in respect of their purchased Securities from the last interest payment date for such Series of Securities to, but not including, the Initial Settlement Date (as defined below) for such Series of Securities (“Accrued Interest”), payable on the Initial Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date (as defined below), as applicable.
