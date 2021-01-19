 

Medallia Speech Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, HIPAA Compliance and Now Available in 20 Languages

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the leader in experience management, today announced its Medallia Speech product, the company’s contact center insights offering, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification as part of Medallia’s GovCloud platform, further validating the company’s depth in delivering highly secure, leading solutions for consumer, employee and citizen experience management.

“Achieving FedRAMP authorization for Medallia Speech is another important milestone that expands our ability to further serve the public sector with our leading contact center solutions to enhance the citizen experience,” said Brian Michael, head of public sector for Medallia.

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Medallia Speech has met the stringent requirements to receive a FedRAMP authorization, providing a broad range of capabilities and benefits for public sector agencies with assurance that the security requirements have been reviewed and approved.

In addition, Medallia Speech is now HIPAA compliant and is available in 20 languages and dialects across North America, Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Watch the Medallia Speech video and learn how to turn every call center interaction into a goldmine of insights you can act on to drive exceptional customer experiences.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Medallia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medallia Speech Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, HIPAA Compliance and Now Available in 20 Languages Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the leader in experience management, today announced its Medallia Speech product, the company’s contact center insights offering, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
CBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. on Behalf of CBAK ...
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Medallia Integration to Slack Revolutionizes Employee Engagement & Collaboration
11.01.21
Uncle Julio’s Mexican From Scratch Restaurants Tap Medallia to Enhance Curbside Pickup Experience and Safeguard Customers
07.01.21
Medallia LivingLens Video Feedback Now HIPAA Compliant to Improve Telehealth Experience
06.01.21
Reachdesk Chooses Medallia For Experience Management
06.01.21
Dirbato Joins Medallia Partner Program in Japan
05.01.21
Medallia to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
21.12.20
Schülke & Mayr Chooses Medallia for Experience Management