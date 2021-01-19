New research shows CIOs need greater cross-team collaboration to drive digital transformation

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today the findings of an independent global survey of 700 CIOs, which reveals IT leaders have growing concerns about their ability to keep up with digital transformation. Traditional IT operating models with siloed teams and multiple monitoring and management solutions are proving ineffective at keeping up with cloud-native architectures. As a result, teams waste time manually combining data from disparate solutions in a reactive effort to solve challenges instead of focusing on driving innovation. The report, “How to transform the way teams work to improve collaboration and drive better business outcomes,” is available for download here.

