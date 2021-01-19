 

New research shows CIOs need greater cross-team collaboration to drive digital transformation

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today the findings of an independent global survey of 700 CIOs, which reveals IT leaders have growing concerns about their ability to keep up with digital transformation. Traditional IT operating models with siloed teams and multiple monitoring and management solutions are proving ineffective at keeping up with cloud-native architectures. As a result, teams waste time manually combining data from disparate solutions in a reactive effort to solve challenges instead of focusing on driving innovation. The report, “How to transform the way teams work to improve collaboration and drive better business outcomes,” is available for download here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005597/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The survey reveals:

  • 89% of CIOs say digital transformation has already accelerated, and 58% predict it will continue to speed up.
  • 93% of CIOs say IT’s ability to maximize value for the business is hindered by challenges, including IT and business teams working in silos.
  • 74% of CIOs say they are fed up with the need to piece together data from multiple tools to assess the impact of IT investments on the business.
  • 40% of CIOs say limited collaboration across BizDevOps teams disrupts IT’s ability to respond quickly to sudden changes in business needs.
  • 16% of an IT team’s time is spent in meetings with the business to identify the causes of and solutions to problems. This issue alone costs organizations an average of $1.7 million annually due to lost productivity.

“As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, and modern, dynamic clouds introduce increasing complexity, the pressure on teams to make data-driven business decisions, and automate operations to deliver business value faster, has never been greater,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “However, a lack of cross-team collaboration and access to a single source of truth across the organization is hindering BizDevOps teams’ ability to achieve this. By using disparate data from multiple monitoring and analytics solutions and adhering to a ‘my-part-works-fine’ view, they are wasting hundreds of hours and millions of dollars every year, rather than pursuing shared business goals backed by precise, holistic insights.”

