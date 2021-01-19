Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Stylianides will continue to serve as a special adviser to the Board, and looks forward to her continued involvement with the Company. The Board would like to thank Ms. Stylianides for her years of service and contribution, and wishes her well in future endeavors.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Oro Minerals Corp. (CSE:EOM) (the “ Company ” or “Eco Oro”) announced today that Cameron Brown has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”). This appointment was made in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Settlement Agreement dated September 11, 2017 between the Company, Trexs Investments, LLC, an entity managed by Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P., and certain other parties, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Anna Stylianides from the Board.

Mr. Brown is the Head of Risk Management and a Managing Partner of Amber Capital LP, an asset management firm and investor in the Company. Mr. Brown earned a degree in Economics from Penn State, with a focus on Econometrics.

“We are very pleased to welcome Cam to the Board," said Courtenay Wolfe and Blair Wallace, Co-Chairs of the Board. "Cam has been involved with the Company for years and we expect a seamless transition given his experience and knowledge of the Company and will be an invaluable resource as the Company enters its next phase."

Company Profile

Eco Oro Minerals Corp. is a publicly-traded company and its arbitration against the Republic of Colombia is its core focus.

