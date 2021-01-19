 

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Receives Green Light from DSMB to Conduct Phase 3 Study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:03  |  114   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that the external Data and Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) has completed its latest review of the Phase 2b part of the Company’s Phase 2b/3 human study of NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of COVID-19, and has provided approval for the Company to continue on with the Phase 3 part of the study.

The DSMB is a committee of clinical research experts, including physicians, statisticians, and patient advocates, who are monitoring the progress of the Company’s clinical trial, and are reviewing safety and effectiveness data while the trial is ongoing.

“While we await final data from the Phase 2b part of our Ifenprodil COVID-19 study, it is critical for us to know that from a safety perspective, we are now clear to move into the Phase 3 part of the study,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that Ifenprodil has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About NP-120 (Ifenprodil)

NP-120 (Ifenprodil) is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist specifically targeting the NMDA-type subunit 2B (GluN2B). Ifenprodil prevents glutamate signalling. The NMDA receptor is found on many tissues including lung cells, T-cells, and neutrophils.

The Company believes Ifenprodil may reduce the infiltration of neutrophils and T-cells into the lungs where they can release glutamate and cytokines respectively. The latter can result in the highly problematic cytokine storm that contributes to the loss of lung function and ultimately death as has been reported in COVID-19 infected patients. 

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

Seite 1 von 3
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Receives Green Light from DSMB to Conduct Phase 3 Study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Algernon Highlights New Independent Research Review Identifying Ifenprodil as a Potential COVID-19 Treatment
07.01.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans for 2021
30.12.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Year End Summary of Key Activities
24.12.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Out in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19
24.12.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
21.12.20
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! Webcast

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:20 Uhr
1.103
Medikament gegen Coronavirus?!?
07.03.20
3
Es geht los...