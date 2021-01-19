 

Cerence Advances Connected Mobility; Unveils New Products and Services that Bring Cloud- and AI-First Experiences to Global Transportation and Mobility

Set to launch at today’s Cerence In Motion event, new offerings bridge digital and mobile lives for drivers and passengers

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its live Cerence In Motion launch event today, Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is set to unveil its next-generation product portfolio, including its groundbreaking Cerence Drive 2.0 conversational AI platform; new Cerence Cloud Services with smartphone, smart home and IoT integration; and new Cerence Mobility Platforms for 2-Wheelers and Building Mobility. Today’s announcements mark a significant milestone in the company’s strategic growth as it paves the way for innovation in connected transportation and mobility.

“As we look at connected mobility, not just in automotive but in growing and changing segments, the need for state-of-the-art, cloud-fluent products that meet a wide variety of needs for OEMs and consumers alike is clear,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “Through thoughtful, methodical integration of our embedded and cloud AI technologies in our new Cerence Drive portfolio and an exciting suite of Cerence Cloud Services, we’re delivering a first-of-its kind hybrid yet cloud-native approach to modern mobility across the transportation ecosystem.”

Dhawan continued, “We’ve put innovation and agility at the forefront to create an incredible experience throughout people’s daily journeys in cars, two-wheelers, fleets, transit, and even buildings. This is an exciting next chapter for Cerence and its expansion as we chart a new roadmap for modern mobility.”

Following a complete platform re-architecture, Cerence Drive, the world’s leading AI portfolio for mobility, features the best of Cerence’s embedded and cloud technologies in one unified, scalable software stack. These conversational AI offerings serve as the foundation of Cerence Mobility Platforms as the company expands and grows into new and unexpected areas of transportation, including two-wheelers and buildings. To further enhance the role of mobility in drivers’ day-to-day journeys, Cerence has introduced Cerence Cloud Services, a set of new, connected products that give consumers voice-powered access to their broader digital lives, including smart home devices, IoT products, and phone apps, no matter where they are.

Cerence is set to formally introduce next-gen Cerence Drive, Cerence Cloud Services, and Cerence Mobility Platforms at a live, virtual event today, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET, with additional details to follow. For more information and to register for Cerence In Motion, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-motion.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

