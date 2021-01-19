 

CHF Solutions Appoints Nestor Jaramillo, Jr. as President and Chief Executive Officer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the appointment of President and Chief Operating Officer Nestor Jaramillo, Jr. to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Predecessor CEO John Erb will continue to serve as the company’s Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Jaramillo joined CHF Solutions in May 2019 and has driven the evolution of the company’s therapeutic focus strategy from solely heart failure to an expansion into critical care and pediatrics. His vision to transform the trajectory of cardiorenal disease has led to an expansion in use of Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy, largely made possible through his recruitment of a highly talented commercial team.

“Nestor’s leadership has had a strong impact on the company’s commercial and operational success,” said John Erb, Chairman of CHF Solutions. “With his purpose-driven guidance, more patients have had access to the benefits of ultrafiltration. Nestor’s shift in strategy delivered consistent quarter over quarter growth in U.S. revenue and helped expand our international presence. I’m thrilled to see the company’s footprint and success continue to widen under Nestor’s direction.”

“When I joined CHF Solutions I was intrigued and impressed with the caliber and commitment of our team,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “Each team member is driven with purpose and there is a focused determination to improve the lives of patients who can benefit from our therapy. As we begin a new year together, I’m honored to lead our team to expand solutions for cardiorenal disease.”

Prior to joining CHF Solutions, Mr. Jaramillo was President and Chief Executive Officer of Innerspace Neuro Solutions, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company that developed, manufactured, and distributed an intracranial pressure monitoring system. He also worked in a variety of capacities at startup Transoma Medical, as well as Medtronic and St. Jude Medical (now Abbott). In addition to his medical device experience, Mr. Jaramillo spent seven years as a managing director in healthcare investment banking at both Cherry Tree & Associates and Craig-Hallum Capital in Minneapolis. He holds an electrical engineering degree from the University of North Dakota and a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

