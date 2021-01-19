XPO Logistics Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, February 11, 2021

 

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its fourth quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 11, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on February 10 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 11, 2021, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13715003. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,629 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Tavio Headley
+1-203-413-4006
tavio.headley@xpo.com


