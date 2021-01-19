 

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy’s Depression Outcomes Registry Hits 10,000 Patient Milestone

World’s largest Major Depressive Disorder registry results validate real-world outcomes; majority experience significant improvement

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Outcomes Registry, the largest outcomes registry in the world for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), has exceeded 10,000 enrolled patients across 116 U.S. clinical practice sites.

The Outcomes Registry launched in 2016 to collect and analyze data from treatment in real-world clinical settings with Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy – a non-drug, non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depressed patients.

The registry’s latest findings using the clinician-rated CGI-S scale show that 73 percent of patients treated with NeuroStar experienced significant depression symptom improvement and 52 percent of patients achieved remission.1 These data validate the real-world outcomes seen in an open-label clinical trial where 58 percent of patients experienced significant improvement, and 37 percent achieved remission of their depression symptoms on the same scale.2 On a separate, patient-rated depression scale (PHQ-9), patients reported 62 percent response and 33 percent remission.1

“This year has been especially difficult, particularly for the millions among us suffering from depression who aren’t finding relief with antidepressant medications,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “These findings further emphasize the very real impact NeuroStar Advanced Therapy can have for people who are searching for depression relief now. We’re grateful for our NeuroStar providers who work tirelessly to transform lives for their patients, and we are confident that the Outcomes Registry data is laying the groundwork for future advancements and treatment protocols.”

NeuroStar Outcomes Registry clinical data was published in the December 2020 issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders, which suggested NeuroStar Advanced Therapy be studied and evaluated as a first-line treatment for MDD, based on treatment outcomes of more than 5,000 patients.

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

