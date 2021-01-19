 

Marathon Patent Group Appoints Kevin A. DeNuccio to Board of Directors

Brings 25 Plus Years of Executive and Board Experience Building, Managing and Growing Leading Technology Businesses

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced the appointment of Kevin A. DeNuccio to its board of directors. Mr. DeNuccio replaces Mr. David Lieberman on the board and in his committee appointments.

Mr. DeNuccio is the Founder and General Partner of Wild West Capital LLC since 2012 where he focused on angel investments, primarily in SAAS software start-ups.

He brings to Marathon more than 25 years of experience as a chief executive, global sales leader, public and private board member, and more than a dozen angel investments, managing and growing leading technology businesses. He served in senior executive positions with Verizon, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Redback Networks, Wang Laboratories and Unisys Corporation.

“Having been a public company CEO and served on numerous public boards of high growth technology companies over the years, I believe cryptocurrency represents the next frontier of technology evolution and disruption. I’m excited to join Merrick and his team at this pivotal time in Marathon’s growth phase,” commented DeNuccio.

He recently served as Executive Chairman and major investor of SevOne, a Bain Capital company, since 2017, until its sale to Turbonomics in November 2019. Prior to that, he was Director, Chief Executive Officer and President at NYSE listed Violin Memory from 2014 to 2017, restructured the company and sold it to the largest bondholder the Soros Group, in April 2017.

Prior to that, Mr. DeNuccio served as Director and Chief Executive Officer of Metaswitch Networks from 2010 to 2012, a Sequoia Capital company, where he migrated the company headquarters from London to San Francisco and re-developed its product offerings to SAAS for growth in a Software Defined World of Networking. Metaswitch was sold to Microsoft in 2020 for its SAAS offerings.

He also served as the Director, President and Chief Executive Officer at Nasdaq listed Redback Networks from 2001 to 2006, where he led the company successfully through a major restructuring, renewed growth, and ultimately a $2.1B sale. Sold to L.M. Ericsson in 2006, the transaction represented one of the highest sales multiples of its time, and a 100% stock premium.

