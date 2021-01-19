America’s #1 Dad Todd Chrisley Partners with Beckett’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits to Celebrate Safe Spirited Partying
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett’s Tonics California, a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (OTC:TNYBF, CSE:TNY) (“Becketts”), has joined forces
with top-rated reality TV star Todd Chrisley, patriarch of the beloved Chrisley family, to raise a glass to the Beckett’s family of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails. The new product line,
introduced by Chrisley and the Beckett’s team, has now launched nationally online and in selected Costco, Kroger/Ralphs and BevMo! stores.
Recognized as much for their value-influenced lifestyle, as their Southern charm, the Chrisley family, including Todd, wife Julie, leading social media influencers daughter and son Savannah and Chase, will all participate in promotional campaigns to raise awareness of the Beckett’s products and the fast-growing “sober curious” movement. The products will also be integrated into the storylines of the uber-popular Chrisley television shows, including “Chrisley Knows Best” beginning later this year.”
With only one third of US adults drinking alcoholic beverages regularly, “Low-No Alcohol” drinks offer adult-style alternatives to sodas and waters. The “Low-No Alcohol” category is currently one of the world’s fastest-growing beverage trends.
Beckett’s non-alcoholic products are made with the same distilled botanicals, spices, and natural flavours that are found in national brand spirits, and plant-sourced terpenes. The Beckett’s Tonics
family of sparkling, single-serve cocktails include non-alcoholic gin and tonic, lime margarita, Moscow mule and paloma. The Beckett’s ’27 family of multi-serve spirits include non-alcoholic
coconut rum, amaretto and cinnamon whisky. All are vegan, gluten free and are made with a tiny fraction of the sugar typically found in traditional alcohol spirits, cocktails and sodas.
“As America’s #1 Helicopter parent, my mission has been to find the perfect, sophisticated, non-alcoholic party cocktails for our family and friends of all generations - from Chase and Savannah, even my Mother Nanny Faye,” said Todd Chrisley. “When I couldn’t find anything, I found the right partner in the Beckett’s team. They knew exactly how to make magic happen without the hazards of alcohol and the bland, boring, socially awkward options of sugary sodas and waters. So now, when everyone gets home, they will have been socially responsible - ALL GOOD. And everyone’s happy.”
0 Kommentare