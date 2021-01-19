America’s #1 Dad Todd Chrisley Partners with Beckett’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits to Celebrate Safe Spirited Partying

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett’s Tonics California, a subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (OTC:TNYBF, CSE:TNY) (“Becketts”), has joined forces with top-rated reality TV star Todd Chrisley, patriarch of the beloved Chrisley family, to raise a glass to the Beckett’s family of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails. The new product line, introduced by Chrisley and the Beckett’s team, has now launched nationally online and in selected Costco, Kroger/Ralphs and BevMo! stores.



Recognized as much for their value-influenced lifestyle, as their Southern charm, the Chrisley family, including Todd, wife Julie, leading social media influencers daughter and son Savannah and Chase, will all participate in promotional campaigns to raise awareness of the Beckett’s products and the fast-growing “sober curious” movement. The products will also be integrated into the storylines of the uber-popular Chrisley television shows, including “Chrisley Knows Best” beginning later this year.”