 

Advaxis Announces Receipt of Funding Milestone Payment Under ADXS-HER2 Licensing Agreement with OS Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Non-dilutive capital strengthens balance sheet to further advance ADXS-HOT neoantigen program

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced that the Company has received the first milestone payment related to its licensing agreement for ADXS31-164, now known as OST-HER2, to OS Therapies for evaluation in the treatment of osteosarcoma in humans.

Under the terms of the amended and restated license agreement, OS Therapies, in collaboration with the Children’s Oncology Group (COG)1, is responsible for the conduct and funding of a clinical study evaluating OST-HER2 in recurrent, completely resected osteosarcoma. OS Therapies secured funding to support this research, triggering the first milestone payment. Under the agreement, Advaxis will receive additional clinical, regulatory, and sales-based milestone payments as well as royalties on future product sales. Additional details of the financial terms have not been disclosed.

“We are pleased that OS Therapies is now in position to initiate human clinical trials of OST-HER2 in osteosarcoma,” said Kenneth A. Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis. “ADXS31-164, which had been conditionally approved in the U.S. for the adjuvant treatment of osteosarcoma in canines, has the potential to provide a new treatment option for human osteosarcoma patients, particularly in children with this challenging disease for which there are few therapeutic options. As Advaxis is currently focused on developing our ADXS-HOT neoantigen-directed off-the-shelf therapeutics, with recent encouraging data in non-small cell lung cancer, we hope that OS Therapies can successfully explore the clinical potential of OST-HER2 in osteosarcoma, building on an earlier Phase 1 clinical trial performed by us where ADXS31-164 was safe and tolerable in humans.”

Paul Romness, Chief Executive Officer of OS Therapies, said, “The OS Therapies mission is to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for the treatment of osteosarcoma, a deadly and extremely underserved pediatric cancer. We are excited to be in position to evaluate OST-HER2 in this indication, as it has been safe and effective in treating osteosarcoma in dogs, a natural model that is the similar to humans, and to be safe and tolerable in humans. Our goal is to stimulate the immune system to specifically target tumor dysplastic cells that express HER2, which is a common genetic mutation found in osteosarcoma. We believe that targeting Osteosarcoma and other solid tumors with OST-HER2 holds potential to impact the treatment paradigm.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advaxis Announces Receipt of Funding Milestone Payment Under ADXS-HER2 Licensing Agreement with OS Therapies Non-dilutive capital strengthens balance sheet to further advance ADXS-HOT neoantigen programPRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board