Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater Recovery System

Colorado’s National Western Center , an innovation hub being built in the heart of Denver to pioneer food and agricultural research, will use SHARC Energy’s technology to recover the heat in wastewater that would otherwise go down the drain every day. By recovering the energy in that wastewater, SHARC Energy systems will dramatically reduce fossil fuel use for heating and cooling, reducing energy costs and GHG emissions.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. ( CSE: SHRC ) ( FSE: IWIA ) ( OTCQB: INTWF ) (“ SHARC Energy ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce a landmark deal to install its GHG-reducing wastewater energy-recovery technology in what will be North America’s largest District Energy System.

The National Western Center is pioneering the largest scale wastewater district-energy innovation in North America to date. The National Western Center will rely on two SHARC wastewater recovery systems placed in the heart of its 3.8-megawatt (MW) district energy system, creating a low-carbon campus that is sustainable and regenerative. The first phase of development is expected to recover the thermal energy from 3,000 gallons of wastewater that would otherwise be wasted and go down the drain every minute.

“To have our technology recognized and installed by this premier project, the largest wastewater district energy development in North America, is a major milestone for SHARC Energy,” said CEO Lynn Mueller. “This is one of many such projects we anticipate being involved in the U.S., Canada and other markets in 2021, as governments and business look to reduce energy costs and the reliance on fossil fuels — and reduce their carbon footprints — by tapping into the wastewater that goes down the drain every day.”

The National Western Center’s wastewater heat recovery system has already received widespread attention as an innovation to help developers align with the GHG reduction goals set forth in Denver’s Climate Action Plan. The Denver Post recently reported the National Western Center system will “prevent 2,600 metric tons of carbon dioxide from being emitted into the atmosphere each year by circumventing the need to burn fossil fuels.”