Ignite Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, today announced its unaudited financial results for its 2020 fourth quarter. The Company’s revenue in the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2020, was $10.1 million, which exceeded revenue for the previous three quarters combined.



“IGNITE finished 2020, a year defined by adversity, with a strong fourth quarter” said Dan Bilzerian, CEO at IGNITE. “We expect even stronger financial results in 2021 as the Company plans to launch several new products, including a new CBD line, Vodka, and Tequila, and expand into several new markets.”