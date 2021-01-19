Ignite Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
VAUGHAN, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer
packaged goods brand, today announced its unaudited financial results for its 2020 fourth quarter. The Company’s revenue in the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2020, was $10.1 million, which
exceeded revenue for the previous three quarters combined.
“IGNITE finished 2020, a year defined by adversity, with a strong fourth quarter” said Dan Bilzerian, CEO at IGNITE. “We expect even stronger financial results in 2021 as the Company plans to launch several new products, including a new CBD line, Vodka, and Tequila, and expand into several new markets.”
Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
- December revenues were the highest monthly sales in the Company’s history.
- Revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was $10.1 million compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter and $6.6 million for the first three quarters of the year.
- Revenue grew steadily throughout the fourth quarter beginning with $1.2 million in October and increasing to $3.7 million in November, followed by revenue of $5.2 million in December.
- Earnings from operations for the fourth quarter were break even compared to a loss of ($1.2) million for the third quarter and ($16.3) million for the first three quarters of the year.
- Net income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $4.9 million compared to a loss of ($6.0) million for the third quarter and ($21.8)
million for the first three quarters of the year.
Significant Events in the Fourth Quarter 2020
- In December, the Company continued its global expansion plans with the establishment of IGNITE International Brands SDN. BHD in Malaysia. This new entity will provide the Company direct access to the high growth Asian market where its brand has a strong following.
- In December, the Company established IGNITE Distribution Company, Inc. in conjunction with AL KHALIFA GROUP LLC, to produce and distribute tobacco derived e-liquid vaping products for the United States market.
“The substantially improved fourth quarter results reflect the successful efforts of the new management team to reduce costs and increase revenue” says John Schaefer, President and COO at IGNITE.
