Bragg Gaming to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

“Uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange was one of my immediate goals when stepping into the CEO role,” explained Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “It’s a significant milestone in our growth strategy, and we’re pleased that our strong performance has allowed us to make the move to the senior market.”

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group ( TSXV:BRAG , OTC:BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and will begin trading on the senior exchange on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

“Bragg is well on its way to becoming a global leader in the online gaming space,” said Paul Godfrey, Board Member at Bragg Gaming. “The listing on the TSX will generate increased awareness among institutional and global investors and will put the Company squarely in the sights of major industry analysts. As the global online gaming industry continues to expand at an exponential rate, investors are looking for companies with the technologies and expertise to lead the way, and Bragg is a prime example.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ( TSXV:BRAG , OTC:BRGGF ) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

