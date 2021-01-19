HCI Group Declares Q1 2021 Quarterly Cash Dividend

 

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business February 19, 2021.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:
Rachel Swansiger, Esq.
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-3206
rswansiger@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:
Amber Brinkley
Kippen Communications
Tel (727) 466-7695
amber@kippencommunications.com


