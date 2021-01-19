 

Capital Senior Living Reaches Milestone Completing First-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in More Than Half of Its Communities

Shares clinic successes and optimism for the future

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) announces the completion of 56 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics comprising 56% of its communities. During the past three weeks, more than 3,000 residents and nearly 900 staff members have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Resident participation is approximately 80% in communities where first-dose clinics have been held. The Company has 32 more first-dose clinics scheduled through mid-February and expects to receive clinic dates soon for 12 communities not yet scheduled. 

“Our COVID-19 vaccine program is moving quickly, and based on information available today, we expect to provide all residents and staff three opportunities to receive both required doses of the vaccine at each of our communities by the end of April. I’m delighted that so many of our residents and employees have participated in the first round of vaccine clinics, and I am looking forward to additional participation as the clinics continue,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “You can feel the excitement and hope as the return to safe, normal engagement and activities feels more within reach.”

During the vaccine clinics, community staff assist with escorting residents to a select common area where social distancing, masking, and other infection control measures are carried out. Residents are welcomed by clinic personnel that administer the vaccination and record pertinent information in preparation for the second round of the vaccine. 

As part of the Company’s internal education campaign, “Together we are the difference,” developed to educate and encourage employees and residents to get the vaccine, communities add thoughtful touches like celebration stations where residents and staff can stop for refreshments and pose for pictures after receiving their immunization. Many hold up posters highlighting their reasons for getting vaccinated. Additionally, the Company has developed educational resources and communication tools to help communities discuss the vaccine with residents and staff members, helping to ease any concerns.

The Company is partnering with CVS Health as part of the CDC’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Facilities program to administer onsite vaccine clinics at its communities during the next few months. CVS Health provides the trained personnel and supplies to administer the vaccine as well as manages logistics to ship and store the vaccine per manufacturer requirements.

Employees, residents, and families should look for communications from their local Capital Senior Living communities for clinic dates and times. 

About Capital Senior Living 
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 100 communities that are home to nearly 9,000 residents across 22 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For more information, contact:
Kimberly Lody
(972) 308-8323
klody@capitalsenior.com


