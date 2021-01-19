Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Provide Update on Phase 2 Basket Study and Genetic Sequencing Efforts

At the event, Rhythm management plans to report data for setmelanotide in individuals living with heterozygous (HET) obesity due to genetic variants in one of two alleles of the POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR gene, as well as SRC1 and SH2B1 deficiency obesities, and plans to provide an update on data from the Company’s sequencing efforts, which now comprises samples from approximately 37,500 individuals with severe obesity.

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that it plans to host a virtual event on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 8 to 10 a.m. ET to provide an update on its ongoing exploratory Phase 2 Basket Study and genetic sequencing efforts.

A live webcast of the event will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://www.rhythmtx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Rhythm website for 30 days following the event.

