 

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Provide Update on Phase 2 Basket Study and Genetic Sequencing Efforts

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that it plans to host a virtual event on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 8 to 10 a.m. ET to provide an update on its ongoing exploratory Phase 2 Basket Study and genetic sequencing efforts.

At the event, Rhythm management plans to report data for setmelanotide in individuals living with heterozygous (HET) obesity due to genetic variants in one of two alleles of the POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR gene, as well as SRC1 and SH2B1 deficiency obesities, and plans to provide an update on data from the Company’s sequencing efforts, which now comprises samples from approximately 37,500 individuals with severe obesity.

A live webcast of the event will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://www.rhythmtx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Rhythm website for 30 days following the event.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company’s precision medicine, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), has been approved by the FDA for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency confirmed by genetic testing. IMCIVREE is the first-ever FDA approved therapy for these rare genetic diseases of obesity. Rhythm is advancing a broad clinical development program for setmelanotide in other rare genetic diseases of obesity. The Company is leveraging the Rhythm Engine and the largest known obesity DNA database - now with more than 30,000 sequencing samples - to improve the understanding, diagnosis and care of people living with severe obesity due to certain genetic deficiencies. For healthcare professionals, visit www.UNcommonObesity.com for more information. For patients and caregivers, visit www.LEADforRareObesity.com for more information. The company is based in Boston, MA.

