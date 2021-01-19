Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business announced today that it will deliver managed network services, network as a service (NaaS), to more than 450 HUB offices throughout the US and Canada. By transforming its current infrastructure into a multi-use network managed by Verizon Business, HUB may see improved speed, capacity, and flexibility, helping employees work more seamlessly, while also enabling HUB to better manage the rapid growth of its business.

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada, enabling the company to focus on business expansion, rather than managing their network tech.

“Working with HUB is testament to Verizon’s ability to leverage our network as a service strategy, delivering on what our customers need most,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, President, Global Enterprise, Verizon Business. “Working with HUB on their digital transformation journey, our NaaS strategy will allow them to focus on growing their business, while Verizon handles the management and evolution of their network technology.”

Delivering on HUB’s needs, NaaS includes fully-managed Versa Software-Defined Secure Branch (SDSB), combined with Managed LAN and Managed Wireless LAN service which offers the benefits of application-aware routing, global transport agnosticism, and a lighter-edge design. Verizon’s turnkey solution aligns a robust technology suite with a professional services wrapper and dedicated PMO and Network Engineering support to help increase consistency and performance of end-user applications, reduce operational costs, and increase agility, security, and cloud centricity within HUB’s business.

“We’ve made significant strides in our efforts to design and build a stable, resilient infrastructure and network to help us work more seamlessly, improving speed, productivity and enhancing our M&A integration and onboarding experience,” said Kuldip Mohanty, HUB International’s Chief Information Officer. “With Verizon, we will continue to redesign our network to improve speed, capacity, and flexibility to all our 13,000+ users.”

Verizon Business’s NaaS strategy for enterprise customers utilizes the latest connectivity, network, and security technologies. As these evolve, businesses can have the newest technology almost instantly and can focus on what matters to them most. This digital transformation will benefit HUB now and help future-proof their global business growth moving forward.

About Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub’s vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

