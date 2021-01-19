 

EDP Renewables Acquires Majority Interest in C2 Omega, Diversifies Renewable Energy Leadership with Distributed Generation Portfolio in 16 States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 14:03  |  61   |   |   

EDPR NA Distributed Generation will focus exclusively on downstream generation and energy efficiency services

Houston, TX, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDPR Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) announces the acquisition of a majority interest in C2 Omega LLC, the distributed solar platform of C2 Energy Capital LLC (“C2”). The new company, EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC (EDPR NA DG), will be the exclusive provider of small-scale downstream generation and energy efficiency services in the United States for EDPR NA.

With approximately 200 projects across 16 states, this acquisition will establish EDPR NA’s presence in the downstream solar energy market as an owner-operator of one of the largest commercial and industrial distributed generation portfolios in the U.S. EDPR will acquire an 85% equity stake in C2’s solar portfolio that includes 89 MW of operating and near completion capacity across multiple sites and a near-term pipeline of over 120 MW.

“We went through an exhaustive research and vetting process before deciding to acquire C2 based on its impressive track record, strong management team, and quality of existing assets,” said Miguel Angel Prado, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. “This investment will enable us to serve a rapidly growing market and to offer our customers a range of new services and solutions to meet their renewable energy needs.”

The platform will build on EDPR NA’s leading U.S. footprint of utility-scale renewable energy projects to offer reliable solar power and an entire fleet of services in the distributed generation market.

“The execution-oriented team at EDPR demonstrated a nuanced approach to investing that will enable us to become the leading provider of distributed generation in the United States,” said Richard Dovere, incoming CIO of EDPR NA DG. “We look forward to working with EDPR’s robust customer base to bring a new set of offerings to fuel diversified growth in today’s demanding renewable energy sector.”

C2's management team will continue to be engaged in the day-to-day operations of EDPR NA DG. Candice Michalowicz will serve as Chief Operating Officer, and Richard Dovere will serve as Chief Investment Officer. Miguel Angel Prado will be Chief Executive Officer of EDPR NA DG.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor to EDPR.

The completion of this transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, and closing is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021.

###

  

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates and subsidiaries, develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 54 wind farms, eight solar parks, and seven regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 7,600 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 7,200 MW of renewable energy projects. With more than 800 employees, EDPR NA’s highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america.

EDPR NA is owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDP Renewables or EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s third-largest wind energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first-class assets, and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 14 markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States). Energias de Portugal, S.A. (“EDP”), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a global energy company and a leader in value creation, innovation, and sustainability. EDP has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years. For more information, visit www.edpr.com. 

About C2 Energy Capital

C2 Energy Capital LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, provides capital and support services for the development and construction of assets as part of a long-term ownership strategy. Founded in 2014, the company manages capital on behalf of leading investors, including through a managed fund, C2 Taiyo Fund I, LP. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2 Energy Capital’s experienced leadership team collaborates with developers, vendors and power purchasers to safely deliver high-quality power plants. To learn more visit www.c2.energy. 

CONTACT: Jesse Dougherty
Strategic Elements
608-807-8619
jdougherty@strategicelements.com

Bevan Augustine
EDP Renewables North America
503-881-4126
bevan.augustine@edpr.com

EDP Renovaveis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EDP Renewables Acquires Majority Interest in C2 Omega, Diversifies Renewable Energy Leadership with Distributed Generation Portfolio in 16 States EDPR NA Distributed Generation will focus exclusively on downstream generation and energy efficiency servicesHouston, TX, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EDPR Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) announces the acquisition of a majority interest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board